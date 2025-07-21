Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Justice Ashutosh Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Kumar at a programme here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Monsoon Session of Parliament As 'Session of Celebration', Hails National Flag Hoisting at ISS As Proud Moment for India.

Justice Kumar has previously served as a judge at the Patna High Court and the Delhi High Court.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read | Drugs Worth INR 76 Crore Seized in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Heroin, Concealed in 616 Soap Cases, and 50,000 Banned Methamphetamine Tablets in Jiribam.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. My best wishes for his tenure," Sarma later posted on X.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)