Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced the constitution of the fourth police commission under retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice C T Selvam.

The move, which fulfils the poll assurance of the DMK, would facilitate the commission to submit its recommendations to the government on the welfare of the police personnel and other aspects such as improving policing, preventing cyber crimes and making the men in khaki adopt a more humane approach to policing.

Retired IAS officer K Allauddin, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, Dr C Ramasubramaniam and retired Prof Nalini Rao would be the members on the panel, an official press release here said. Senior police official Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal would be the member-secretary. PTI

