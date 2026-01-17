Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Justice Sujoy Paul was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

The oath was administered by Governor C V Ananda Bose at a ceremony held in the presence of the High Court judges, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Justice Sujoy Paul was appointed Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge, Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office," a Press Communique said. (ANI)

