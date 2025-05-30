New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday administered the oath of office to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of the Supreme Court.

The CJI administered the oath to the judges at a ceremony in apex court premises.

With the swearing in of the judges, the top court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.

