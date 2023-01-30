New Delhi, January 30: Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a man during a fight over hookah in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Monday. On January 26, Police received a complaint that a group of boys had thrashed a man and sent him to a hospital.

The CCTV footage of the incident revealed that one Surjit Singh was beaten up and grievously hurt during a fight between two groups, a senior police officer said. Hedgewar hospital, where he was taken after the incident, declared him dead on arrival, he said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Police identified all suspects and on Sunday laid a trap near Arthala in UP's Ghaziabad. The three accused tried to escape, but they were nabbed after a brief chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. Dangers of Smoking Hookah: 5 Ways It Is Causing You More Harm than a Cigarette.

The accused revealed that the fight was triggered over one of them taking a hookah from a friend of the victim and refusing to pay for it, police said.

On January 26, around 8.30 pm, the three got into a fight with Surjit, fired two rounds at him and stabbed him with a knife, before fleeing. The boys revealed they had purchased the weapons from Baghpat in UP. The gun and the knife used in the crime have been seized, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)