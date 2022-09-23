Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday administered the oath of office to Jyoti Bainda and Rajinder Kumar as the new members of the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Jyoti Bainda was associated with the field of education from 2004 to 2016 and has also served as the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights from 2016 to 2022.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak: Uttar Pradesh Govt Bans Cattle Trade with 4 States, Restricts Movement of Animals in Some Districts.

Rajinder Kumar has 28 years of experience in the field of education. He worked as a professor of economics in the Department of School Education and retired as a principal in 2022, said an official statement.

On the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were present.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dusshera Rally 2022: Uddhav Thackeray-Led Faction Gets Bombay High Court’s Permission to Hold Dasara Melava From October 2 to 6 at Shivaji Park.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)