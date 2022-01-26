New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the state Assembly polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday appointed Jyoti Rautela as the president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The party has also appointed Kamlesh Raman, Alka Pal, Bhagirathi Bisht and Asha Manorma Dobiriyal Sharma as the senior vice presidents of Uttrakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Meanwhile, polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

