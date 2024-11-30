Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday congratulated Muskan Raghuvanshi, on becoming the youngest mountaineer of Madhya Pradesh to scale Africa's highest peak Kilimanjaro.

Taking on X, Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the mountaineer for commendable achievement.

"After conquering Australia's highest mountain Kosciusko, Ashoknagar's daughter Muskan Raghuvanshi has once again made the state and the country proud by hoisting the Indian flag on Africa's highest peak Kilimanjaro. Muskan has become the youngest mountaineer in the state to achieve this double success. Congratulations from every Indian for this achievement," he posted on X.

MP CM Mohan Yadav also congratulated Muskan for her achievements, "The Indian tricolor is fluttering proudly on the top of the African continent... Muskan Raghuvanshi, daughter of Ashoknagar in the state, has made the entire country including Madhya Pradesh proud by hoisting the Indian flag on Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent. Muskan, blessings and best wishes for your happy, successful and bright future."

Muskan of Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar has now become the youngest mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh to achieve this remarkable feat. Additionally, Narendra Yadav, the leader of the 'Mission Possible' organization, has played a significant role in making this campaign successful.

With the support of Union Minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, another remarkable individual is bringing glory to Madhya Pradesh both nationally and internationally.

On Independence Day on August 15, 2024, she conquered Mount Kosciuszko of Australia.

Muskan Raghuvanshi had previously requested financial assistance from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in July to help her climb Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia.

In response, the Union Minister promptly provided the necessary financial support. As a result, on August 15, 2024, Muskan successfully achieved her goal and hoisted the Indian flag at Australia's highest and coldest peak.

During that momentous occasion, she displayed a placard featuring a picture and name of Scindia. Speaking to the media, Muskan shared that her next goal is to conquer Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, for which she continues to receive support from Union Minister Scindia. She also expressed her gratitude for his assistance during her endeavours. (ANI)

