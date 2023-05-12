New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyoiraditya Scindia Friday inaugurated smart classrooms in 65 schools in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing, and said education in the country has been "completely transformed" over the last five years.

"What started from India, that circle has come fully around with India today once again becoming a fountainhead of education," Scindia said inaugurating the classrooms in Bhopal and Indore.

"In the last five years the education sector has completely transformed," he said.

Scindia stressed that educators, healthcare workers and farmers are the ones who make the most important contribution to society, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have been focused on these sectors.

"Across the world if you look at countries that have succeeded, they have been very firmly implanted on two fundamentals, those two are education and health," he said.

The Union minister also said education is an important tool for utilising the country's bulging youth population.

"We have probably the largest youth bulge in the world. We are talking about 91 crore people... That's a huge opportunity, but how do you ignite the opportunity? That is the focus we need to have," he said.

The schools - 50 in Indore, and 15 in Bhopal - got an infrastructure upgrade with the help of NGO Yuva Unstoppable. These smart classrooms will benefit around 65,000 students.

The upgrade includes construction of smart classrooms, toilets, drinking water and other facilities at different government schools.

Through these classes the focus will be on acquiring skills in technology, communication, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving, and for enabling students to understand problems, co-creating solutions and using their acquired knowledge for the betterment of society.

