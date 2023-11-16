Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): After Priyanka Gandhi's remark on Jyotiratiya Scindia, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya lauded Union Minister of Civil Aviation and said that his experience with Scindia has been very good and he is a grassroots leader.

Speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "My experience with Jyotiraditya Scindia has been very good. He (Jyotiraditya Scindia) is a person of very humble nature. I have known him as one of the workers. Perhaps the company of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might have influenced him while he was in Congress, but here he is a grassroots leader."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Union Minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the latter is "short in height but is high on arrogance".

Priyanka Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, also took a swipe at Scindia, calling him a 'traitor'.

"All of their leaders are a little weird. First, our Scindia...I have worked with him in UP (Uttar Pradesh). Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah'...Any worker who used to go to him says that we have to call him Maharaj and if we don't say that, our issues will not be addressed. He followed his family's tradition well. Many have betrayed but they have betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba...He made the government fall..." Priyanka Gandhi said.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the BJP camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

