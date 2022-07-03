Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha inaugurated Telangana Pavilion at the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in Washington DC on Saturday (local time).

The leader launched a book on 'Bathukamma' on the occasion. She also participated in a meet organised by the ATA representatives in the city.

Unity and Integrity of the community are the two core guiding principles of ATA, formed with the sole intent of promoting Telugu culture heritage, values, and advancement of Telugu origin people across the USA with the motto of "Passion for Our culture, Compassion for our People". 17th ATA Conference further showcases the prowess of Telugu Intellectuals, Technological experts, Doctors, Prominent businessmen, cultural and literary experts both from India and the USA.

ATA 17th conference was a cultural extravaganza par excellence and it is one of the most Telugu diaspora is looking forward to.

The event is being held at Walter E Convention centre from July 1 to 3 in Washington DC.

Notably, Kavitha-led cultural organisation Telangana Jagruthi scripted history with the screening of Bathukamma at Burj Khalifa last year.

Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana went global in October last year as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in colours depicting the festival.

The screening featured the map of India, Map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with Alipoola Vennela playing the background as the heritage of India and Telangana outshined at Burj Khalifa.

The visual feast was attributed to the efforts of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who led Telangana Jagruthi to showcase states' Bathukamma culture and take the festival celebrations global by featuring its depiction on the world's largest screen.

Kavitha, who is the former Member of Parliament and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, led Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana in India and has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

Last year's Bathukamma edition of Telangana Jagruthi was quite unique. The organization launched a Bathukamma song 'Allipoola Vennela', which became a superhit and was composed by music maestro AR Rahman, directed by ace Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon and brought to life by a talented team of artists. (ANI)

