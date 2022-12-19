Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 19 (PTI) As many as 750 drones formed different formations over a park here to pay tributes to the freedom fighters involved in the 1925 Kakori train action, according to an official statement.

The drone show was organised as part of the 'Kakori Balidan Diwas' and it paid homage to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajender Lahiri, among others.

Today India is a "big" global power and this is a matter of pride. The country has also become the fifth largest economy, leaving Britain behind, the chief minister said while in his address at the event which also saw drone forming an image of the Parliament building.

The story of the Kakori incident was told through drone formations and commentary, while acrobatics by the unmanned aerial vehicles enthralled people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the G-20 from December 1 to November 30 next year. The G-20 is the group of the 20 most powerful nations of the world and they have 85 per cent of the world's GDP, 75 per cent of trade, 60 per cent population and 90 per cent innovation and research and development," he said.

While paying tribute to the heroes of the 1925 Kakori train action, Adityanath said," Each district and town (of Uttar Pradesh) participated in the first freedom struggle during 1857 to 1947. Mangal Pandey was from Uttar Pradesh and he blew the bugle of the freedom struggle."

"The British government was not able to catch Chandrashekhar Azad and he himself wrote the story of his martyrdom," he said.

Freedom fighters are the symbols of respect and the state government is taking various steps to remember them, Adityanath said.

"We named the Gorakhpur zoo after Ashfaqullah Khan, the driver training centre after Bandhu Singh and the homeopathic medical college at Barhalganj is named after Raja Hari Prasad," he said.

