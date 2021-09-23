Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A passenger train from Kalka to Shimla derailed from the track near Barog railway station on Thursday morning, informed railway officials.

"The train suddenly derailed from the track at Barog railway station at 7.45 am, but the reason is not known yet," said an official of Railway and Traffic Police at Parwanoo.

"All the passengers are safe, no causalities have been reported," the official further said.

At present, arrangements are being made to send the passengers to Shimla from Barog railway station, said a railway official at Shimla Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

