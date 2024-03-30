New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Kalpana Murmu Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the families of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Saturday.

Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Arvind Kejriwal), Seema Sisodia (wife of Manish Sisodia) and Anita Singh (wife of Sanjay Singh).

In a post on X, she said that women are the foundation of home, society and creation.

"Women are powerhouses. We are the foundation of home, society and creation. Our social, economic and political role is unique. We women have immense power, which can change society, and give it a new direction and without our active support, the progress of any society is not possible," she said.

"To further strengthen this thought, today I met respected Sonia Gandhi ji, Sunita Kejriwal ji, Seema Sisodia ji, Anita Singh ji in New Delhi and this strengthened the resolve to fight unitedly against the autocratic forces and to uproot them from our country," she added.

Further, she asserted that the INDIA bloc will not bow down and it will not stop.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is all set to hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam and several other issues.

Preparations are underway at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the mega rally of INDIA alliance, to be held tomorrow.

JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti reached Delhi to attend the INDIA alliance rally to be held tomorrow in Ramlila Maidan. She was received by AAP leader and minister Imran Hussain at Delhi airport.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.

Speaking on the INDIA bloc's rally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "There are 4-5 issues over which this rally has been organised. There is Kejriwal...we should also not forget Hemant Soren and several other people who have been targeted."

"Tomorrow's rally will not be a one-party rally but to save the democracy of the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will be present at the rally tomorrow," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the INDIA bloc over its 'Maharally' scheduled to be held tomorrow at Ram Leela Maidan, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that at the same place about 12-13 years ago, Arvind Kejriwal protested against the "corrupt" Congress government led by Manmohan Singh but now both (AAP and Congress) are in alliance now.

Making a satire remark on Kejriwal joining hands with Congress, the union minister said that both Delhi CM did not just shake hands with them but hugged the ones against whom they were making allegations.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

