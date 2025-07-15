New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) From ancient philosopher Acharya Kanad's concept of atoms ('parmanu') to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions, the new Class 8 Science textbook called 'Curiosity' by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has mapped legacy of bridging traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary science.

"This integration of traditional knowledge with modern scientific education is intended to develop curiosity, environmental awareness, ethical values and critical thinking," the foreword of the book notes.

Also Read | UP Custodial Death: 65-year-old Man Dies in Police Custody in Sant Kabir Nagar, Family Alleges Foul Play.

"Long before modern vaccines, India had a traditional method called variolation to protect against smallpox," reads a section titled 'Our Scientific Heritage' in the chapter 'Health: The Ultimate Treasure'.

Variolation is a practice that predates Edward Jenner's work on vaccination.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

The chapter also features an 'Ever Heard Of?' section spotlighting India's recent contributions to global health.

"Indian vaccine companies played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to support the global health efforts," it says, linking ancient practices to modern advancements.

In the chapter 'Particulate Nature of Matter', the textbook mentions that "Acharya Kanad, an ancient Indian philosopher, first spoke about the idea of a Parmanu (atom)".

Another chapter titled 'Nature of Matter: Elements, Compounds and Mixtures" mentions that ancient Indian texts have mentioned the use of alloys for medicinal purposes.

The book also includes different missions of ISRO such as Chandrayaan 1, 2 and 3 to study the Moon, Aditya L1 to study the Sun and Mangalyaan to study Mars.

In the chapter 'Light: Mirrors and Lenses', the textbook says over 800 years ago, during Bhaskara II's time, Indian astronomers used shallow water bowls and angled tubes to observe and "measure the positions of stars and planets in the sky" via reflections, suggesting a practical understanding of reflection laws despite their absence in literature.

Class 8 students will now read about the valour of Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and the historic Battle of Budgam in their updated NCERT English textbook.

In 'Santoor', the Class 5 English textbook, the 'Let us explore' section poses a query to students. Asking them which vocation they would pursue, it has numerous illustrations including that of a woman pilot and photographer juxtaposed along a male chef and florist. A chapter 'Panchayat' has a woman panchayat head.

The 33 per cent reservation in the local bodies implemented by a few state governments has ensured a strong presence of women in this decision-making body in villages.

The book also teaches kids the greatness of water conservation and makes learning fun with lessons on 'Gilli Danda' and hockey too.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)