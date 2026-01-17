By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The eyewitness of the Kanjhawala case, Nidhi, on Saturday identified two accused, Amit Khanna and Manoj Mittal, who were allegedly present in the car that hit and dragged the deceased Anjali.

She stated that Amit Khanna was driving the car. Nidhi's statment was recorded as a prosecution witness in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case on the intervening night of December 31, 2022 and January 1 2023. An FIR was lodged at Sultanpuri police station.

Nidhi was accompanying, and a pillion rider on the scooty rode by deceased Anjali during the night of the accident in Kanjhawala area. It is alleged that Anjali was stuck under the car and was dragged for several kilometres. She had died due to injuries.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Rajinder Kumar recorded the statement, and he was cross-examined by the counsel for accsued persons. During her statement, Nidhi identified Amit Khanna as the driver and Manoj Mittal as the passenger in the side seat.

The eyewitness stated that she and Anjali were returning home, and Anjali was drunk; she was riding the scooty. She further stated that they had escaped an accident with a truck earlier.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari and Kushal Kumar cross-examined Nidhi. During her cross-examination, Nidhi said that "during the night of Accident there was dense fog, and she was behind the car and identified Amit and Manoj. She was not confirmed about the other Accused persons."

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary appeared for Accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, advocate J P Singh appeared for Accused Krishan. In this case Delhi police had invoked the section 302 (murder). Accused Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, Mithun, Ankush and Ashutosh Bhardwaj were charge sheeted as per their different roles. This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence. All accused except Deepak Khanna are on bail. (ANI)

