New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days over his tweet about Hindutva.

The Sheshadripuram police arrested him in Bengaluru following a complaint against him after his tweet stating that Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online.

In a tweet on March 20, Kumar claimed that Hindutva is 'built on lies'.

The complaint filed by Shivakumar of Bajrang dal against him stated that his tweet, which says that "Hindutva is built on lies", allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The actor, who is also a Dalit and tribal activist, was produced at a district court and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

In his tweets, the actor also said that Hindutva can only be defeated by truth.

"Hindutva is built on LIES- Savarkar: Indian 'nation' began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya; a lie, 1992: Babri Masjid is 'birthplace of Rama'; a lie 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are 'killers' of Tipu; a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH; truth is EQUALITY," the actor wrote in his tweet. (ANI)

