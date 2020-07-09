Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Prabhat Mishra, a close aide to the Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, who was arrested along with two others on Wednesday in Faridabad, was killed in an encounter after being shot by the police while allegedly trying to flee from custody on Thursday.

"Prabhat Mishra, one of the three men who was arrested yesterday in Faridabad, is now dead after he was shot at by the police while he tried to escape custody," Uttar Pradesh ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Workers Protest Against Killing of Wasim Bari by Terrorists: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

"The police van broke down while Prabhat Mishra was being brought to Kanpur. He took advantage of the situation and snatched the pistol from the policeman. He then fired at our men and tried to escape. Our personnel retaliated, during which Prabhat was killed. Several policemen injured in the incident," ADG Kanpur said while speaking to ANI.

He was sent to transit remand by the District Court in Faridabad, Haryana on Wednesday.

Also Read | ASUS ROG Phone 3 to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Mishra had sustained an injury on the leg after being shot at by the police and was rushed to a hospital before being pronounced dead.

Three men were arrested from Faridabad after the police along with Crime Branch raided a house on receiving inputs on the presence of Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

There was brief firing by criminals, pistol used by Dubey during Kanpur incident, and one pistol was stolen from Uttar Pradesh Police has been recovered, the Faridabad Police said on Wednesday.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

A search operation is currently underway for Dubey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)