Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): An encounter took place in Kanpur between the Police and two miscreants near the Barra region of Kanpur in which both the miscreants were arrested by the police in a hot chase.

Deependra Nath Choudhary, DSP (South), Kanpur, shared the information regarding the whole incident with ANI and said," In the last few days, complaints of mobile and chain snatching were reported in many stations of South Zone,...so, everyone was directed to conduct thorough checking in their concerned station area...tonight, information was received that the accuseds involved in these incidents are again roaming in these regions and are planning to execute another big incident...accordingly, when the Inspector-in-charge, Barra and his team were checking the region...two persons were seen coming on a bike... when the police team tried to stop them for checking, they did not stop and started firing on police party and tried to flee...in hot chase when police followed them, they again fired on police... in counter-action police team fired on them in which both the miscreants fell from their bike...".

In a similar incident, Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three miscreants following an encounter in Kareli, Prayagraj, on Monday. One miscreant got injured in the encounter and is being treated in a hospital. According to the police, the miscreants attempted to flee from the checkpoint when police followed them. They fired at police, and in retaliation, police fired shots, injuring one of the three miscreants. The other two accused were also detained by the police.

Earlier on July 3, the accused in Delhi's double murder case, Mukesh, was arrested at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation by the GRP, RPF and the local police.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma praised the 'transformation' of Uttar Pradesh under the BJP-led government, claiming that the state has shed its image of lawlessness and has now become the "best state". He said, "Everyone knows what kind of rule is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. The era of lawlessness has ended, and now the rule of the people is in place... It took a considerable amount of time to transform Uttar Pradesh. Today, after 8 years, Uttar Pradesh has become not just excellent but the best state...". (ANI)

