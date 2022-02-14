Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat), Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that during its rule there were illegal country-made pistol ('tamancha') factories in Kanpur but his BJP dispensation is establishing a defence corridor.

Addressing an election meeting here, he said, "Under the previous government, there were factories of 'tamancha' in Kanpur. Their name is 'Samajwadi', work is 'tamanchawadi' and thinking is 'pariwarvadi'. Our government is making a defence corridor. Now, the youth of Kanpur will sit on tanks made in Kanpur, enter into the boundary of the enemy, and will raise the war cry for Bharat Mata."

Adityanath said the same set of people also tried to mislead people on the coronavirus vaccine, calling it "Modi vaccine".

"A person who stands by someone during a crisis is a true well-wisher. And a person who does not support during a crisis is an opportunist," he said and urged people that it is an appropriate time to give a befitting reply to such people by defeating them in the elections.

Referring to the same party rule in the state and at the Centre, he said that the "double-engine government" has given a double dose of ration to people.

"Do you need a government which provides electricity or one which spreads darkness? Do you want a government that gives a double dose of ration or one which loots ration?" he told the gathering.

Referring to the law and order situation, he said, "Earlier, bombing used to take place in markets. The lives of our daughters and traders were in danger. But after 2017 the law and order situation of the state became an example. Now there are no riots, no bombing."

Kanpur Dehat will vote on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

