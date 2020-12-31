Kanpur, Dec 30 (PTI) The Kanpur police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state betting racket here with the arrests of four persons.

Several police teams raided three different places in the city and made the arrests. Over Rs 2 crore was also seized, officials said.

The teams conducted the raids under the supervision of the superintendents of police west and south, they said.

SP South Deepak Bhuker said that following a tip-off, several police teams were formed and they raided the house of Anil Gupta alias Aneesh, a resident of Yashoda Nagar, from where police recovered Rs 6.52 lakh.

Subsequently, police teams raided two places in Raipurwa and in Govind Nagar from where over Rs 2 crore was seized, he said.

Eight mobile phones and several incriminating documents were recovered from them. They were produced before a court from where they were sent to jail.

The arrested persons were identified as Anil Gupta alias Aneesh (42), Saurabh Arora (34), Vinay Mishra (33) and Vikky Gupta alias Vinay (30).

