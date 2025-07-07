New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday and extended support for the state's initiatives for sports development.

"The two explored avenues to promote sports education and related infrastructure development in the state," according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Reddy briefed the legendary cricketer about his government's plan to establish a Young India Sports University and outlined the comprehensive efforts to promote sports infrastructure and talent across the state.

The chief minister also shared insights from his recent visits to sports institutions in South Korea and other countries, along with his discussions with international sports experts and officials.

Impressed by the vision, Dev expressed interest in partnering with the Telangana government in transforming the state's sports ecosystem, the statement said.

He assured Reddy of his support in making the proposed sports university successful and contributing to broader initiatives to nurture sporting talent.

Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy and Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes Dr Gaurav Uppal were also present during the meeting.

