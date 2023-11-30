New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Kapil Sharma questioned IndiGo airline for making passengers wait inside the ferry bus and not informing them about the reason for the delay at Chennai airport on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it's 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again?."

Again, in another post, he wrote that airline had deboarded all the passengers saying they would be flown out in another aircraft, but subject to another security check at the airport terminal.

"Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check," he wrote on his X timeline, attaching a video where passengers could be seen deboarding the aircraft.

"People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Indigo put out a statement saying the flight between Chennai to Mumbai was delayed due to "operational reasons".

"Flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on Nov 29 was delayed due to operational reasons. Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the airline said in a brief statement. (ANI)

