New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan with the pandemic.

" Need for Vaccine: Virus of corrupt means to topple elected governments has spread through a Wuhan like facility in Delhi. It's antibodies lie in amending the Tenth Schedule. Ban all defectors from Holding the public office for 5years. Fighting the next election," he tweeted referring to the allegations made by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of horse-trading and the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'BJP Has Institutionalised Lies' by 'Misreporting' COVID-19 Death and 'Frightening' Media on Chinese Aggression.

Notably, Rajasthan political crisis has gone to such an extent that two FIRs were registered a couple of days back based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by Assembly Speaker.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'BJP Has Institutionalised Lies': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state government by poaching MLAs.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)