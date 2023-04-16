Kargil/Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) At least four vehicles were buried under snow following an avalanche near the Zojila pass in Ladakh's Kargil district, officials said on Sunday.

The vehicles' occupants escaped unhurt, they said.

The avalanche struck near Shaitani Nallah along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and six people in the vehicles were rescued, the officials said.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris from the highway, they added.

