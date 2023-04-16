Delhi, April 16: The National Testing Agency has concluded the JEE Main Session-II Examination 2023 on April 15. Those who took the Joint Entrance Examination can expect the JEE Main Answer Key anytime soon. As soon as the answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Taking into consideration the past trends for the JEE Main 2023 January Session, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Answer key any day next week. Along with the answer key, NTA will also be releasing the response sheets and OMR sheets of candidates on the official website. CAPF Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Exams for Central Armed Police Forces Constable Posts in 13 Languages From January Next Year.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 link Now, login using your details Your Main answer key will open on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

JEE Main 2023: Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2023 examinations were conducted in computer-based mode. Students were required to attempt questions in the Physics, Chemistry and Biology sections. According to the making scheme followed, students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and a negative marking of -1 will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Unattempted questions or those marked for review will be given zero marks. HSSC TGT 2023 Exam Dates: Haryana Examination Schedule for Trained Graduate Teachers Recruitment Changed, Check New Dates and Timetable.

The JEE Main 2023 answer key will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be given the chance to raise objections and challenge the NTA JEE Answer Key.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exams from April 06 to April 15, 2023, across various cities throughout the country and 24 cities outside India. The answer key for all the shifts will be released together.

