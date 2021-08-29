New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Haryana Police on Sunday said that reports of a 55-year-old farmer dying of a heart attack due to injuries received during force used by police are false.

Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karnal said: "He (farmer) didn't visit any hospital. He went home in stable condition and died during sleep. Some are saying he died due to a heart attack. Reports of him dying due to injuries received during force used by police are false," said Punia.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins On jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Complete Details Here.

"If it were true, family members would have come to the police. We haven't received such information. These two incidents have no link," the SP added. '

Earlier, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) alleged 55-year- old farmer Sushil Kajal, who belonged to Karnal district had "received severe blows in the atrocious police lathi charge" yesterday, and died of a "heart attack" last night.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"He was cremated at 11 am this morning, without any post mortem being performed. He was a regular participant in this farmers' struggle right from the beginning. Sushil Kajal has become a victim of the bloodthirsty BJP-JJP state government of Haryana, which has waged a war on its own people by lodging false police cases on nearly 40,000 farmers, including two cases of sedition, in the last nine months of this historic farmers' struggle," AIKS said in a statement.

Haryana Police had on Saturday conducted a lathi-charge on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza in Karnal, where farmers had gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)