Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Two people accused of ATM theft and 4 police officials, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured after an encounter broke out at the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, officials informed on Saturday.

Kalaburagi's Commissioner of Police, Sharanappa SD, told ANI that they had received information about the alleged theft two weeks back and had identified the suspected vehicle.

"Two weeks back, one ATM theft case was reported in the suburban police station limits; The ATM was located at the ring road, so based on the leads provided, we could identify the suspected vehicle. Yesterday, during nighttime patrolling, we learned that the exact vehicle had been spotted and had a Delhi number plate. Police inspector Santosh and his PSI Baswaraj and their team chase the vehicle in which one sub-inspector and three constables were injured," the Commissioner said.

According to officials, they had received information about an incident of ATM theft, and when they checked the suspected vehicle, the two accused Taslim (28) and Sharif (22) attack the police, after which the police fired in self defence.

The two accused have sustained injuries to their legs. Meanwhile, one Sub-Inspector and three constables also suffered injuries. All 6 of them have been admitted to the trauma care centre, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.

"In self-defence, the Police inspector and PSI opened fire at the accused, in which two of the accused were injured in the leg. All six injured people have been shifted to the hospital," the Commissioner added.

According to Commissioner Sharanappa, the accused operate across different states, including in Telangana (Hyderabad), Maharashtra, etc, apart from Karnataka.

He told ANI, "Per preliminary information, the two accused are from Haryana and operate interstate. They are involved in ATM theft cases not only in Karnataka but also in different states, including Hyderabad. In total, there were four accused in the car" (ANI)

