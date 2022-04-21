Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University.

"Three people were held for allegedly spreading objectionable information about a woman lecturer, in an attempt to malign her image," said N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City.

The arrested accused persons include a lecturer, a college correspondent, and a physical education director.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

