Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Three workers were rescued hours after more than 10 were feared trapped beneath sacks of grains at a warehouse in the Vijaypura district of Karnataka, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Vijayapura T Bhoobalan told ANI, "Some workers are stuck in the warehouse. About 10-12 workers may still be stuck while three have already been rescued. They have been admitted to a private hospital and are currently under treatment."

The workers were trapped beneath sacks of grains after a storage unit collapsed at a warehouse in Vijaypura earlier on Monday.

Visuals showed officials concerned conducting a rescue operation to bring out the trapped workers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

