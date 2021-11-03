New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Goa, Tripura and Assam made similar announcements, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that it will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 from tomorrow.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to announce the decision today.

Also Read | Pith & Stem Launches DropTop Pro M the Ultimate Working From Home Solution.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces 25% Hike in Salaries of Outsourced Staff on Eve of Diwali.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)