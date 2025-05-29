Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said that the party's state core committee has decided to fight against the "goonda" Congress government and its policies vociferously on the streets, as he accused it of targeting party leaders and right wing activists.

He said the party also discussed strengthening the organisation and the statewide tour of leaders to prepare the ground for taluk and zilla panchayat polls.

The state chief was briefing about the Karnataka BJP core committee meeting today that was attended by former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda, Basavaraj Bommai, party's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Radhamohan Das Agrawal, co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, among others.

"The Congress government in Karnataka is intoxicated by power. BJP karyakartas are being targeted. Suhas Shetty (Hindutva activist) was murdered in Mangaluru. Also there was arrest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader as part of a conspiracy. The Congress goondas have shown their goonda behaviour against the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and the Dalit Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in Kalaburagi," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said despite BJP MLC and opposition chief whip N Ravikumar expressing regret over his certain remarks, a FIR has been registered against him, based on a complaint by a third party, aimed at defaming him at the behest of the Congress government.

"The BJP has decided that it will not budge to such things and to fight vociferously on the streets against the goonda Congress government, which is anti-poor, anti-farmer and corrupt, by instilling confidence among party workers and leaders," he said, adding that the fight will happen on a continuous basis and announcements will be made accordingly in the days ahead.

Responding to a question, the state president further said there is no confusion among leaders in the BJP and all are united in fighting against the corrupt Congress government.

"The goal ahead of us is to fight on the streets against this anti-people, corrupt, goonda Congress government," he said.

The core committee discussed organisational matters, how to strengthen it, and travel across the state in the wake of upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls and others, Vijayendra said.

Noting that disciplinary action taken against MLAs Basangaouda Patil Yatnal, S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar by expelling them from the party for six years based on the recommendation of the state core committee, he said, "We thank the party's national leadership for it."

The core committee also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the action against terrorists and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed, he added.

Vijayendra said on the advice of the core committee, a team composed of a few of its members, legislators, former legislators, will be sent to all divisions in view of organisation and upcoming local polls.

Regarding constituting a coordination committee for proper coordination with alliance partner JD(S), Vijayendra said there is coordination already, and regarding formation of any committee for it, both party leaders will discuss and decide.

