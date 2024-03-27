India News | Karnataka BJP Lodges Complaint with EC over Fake WhatsApp Message

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission urging them to take action against those circulating a fake WhatsApp message on social media to bring "disrepute" to the party.
In its complaint submitted to the State Chief Electoral Officer on March 24, it said that a fake WhatsApp message is being circulated in the social media by miscreants. It claims to be circulated by the BJP party in the following link https://bjp.org@offersnow.wiki? in=91711287069939.
The party said it is not the author of this link or site and the said link or site is fake and the message is fabricated and is intended to be circulated on the social media to bring a bad name to the BJP.
According to the complaint, the caption of the said message reads as "BJP-Election Bonus" and it claims that the party is officially offering Rs 5,000 and more bonus to each who answers the four questions asked in the questionnaire. Further, the same shows photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and each photo claims that it is of the year 2014, 2019 and 2024.