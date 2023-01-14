Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state budget is likely to be presented on February 17, and asserted that it would be "pro-people".

Also Read | National Startup Awards 2022: Awards to Recognize Startups for Their Outstanding … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The upcoming budget will focus on programmes that would give more support to working classes, women and youth, he said listing out some government schemes that are being implemented in the state.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi’s GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata.

Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be presenting the budget.

The upcoming budget is important for the ruling BJP as it will be the last one ahead of assembly elections by May.

"During the next cabinet meeting, we will decide on the dates for joint session of Karnataka legislature and for the budget session. Budget is likely to be presented on February 17. All the preparations for it has begun," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state's revenue collection for the quarter ending December has crossed the target, and that he has given directions regarding the targets for the last quarter of the financial year.

"In this background, I have decided to give a pro-people budget this time. We are thinking about giving more stress on public welfare schemes. More benefits should be given to working classes, women, youth, weaker or lower sections of the society, from farmers, labourers among others," he added.

Highlighting about 'Swami Vivekananda Yuvashakti Yojane', under which five lakh people will be given Rs 1 lakh subsidy for self employment, along with support like bank tie-ups, formulation of a programme, Bommai said, "It will be an end-to-end approach from production to market support, to make them self reliant, so that they contribute to the growth of Karnataka."

Further noting that 'Sthree Samarthya Yojana' will also be launched this moth, he said the scheme is aimed at empowering five lakh women towards self employment.

"Under this, two 'Sthree Shakti' groups in every village will be given projects of up to Rs 5 lakh and access to the market to make them self reliant. Already, an order has been issued and it will be implemented soon," Bommai said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said as elections are approaching, "it will be an election budget".

"It will be pro-people budget. There are a lot of programmes in mind like the ones implemented in Assam and Gujarat, but announcing them is different from implementing them on ground. They have to be looked into," he said.

Bommai also said that a special programme is being planned for women-led households to support women in running their houses and to support their lives.

"This will be only for women...household financial support will be given for women based on their needs and spending to run the family. It may be Rs 1,000, 2000 or 3,000. The programme will be planned and announced," he said.

Hitting out at Congress' promise to provide 200 units of free power a month in the state upon coming to power, Bommai accused the party of pushing Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state to the brink of collapse with the burden of debt, while in power in the past.

"Our government revived it by infusing almost about Rs 21,000 crore into the power sector to keep ESCOMs alive. Now, desperate as they will lose, they are announcing such things," he said, adding that over Rs 9,000 crore is required to keep up their promise.

"They (Congress) will not come to power, they can't do it. Hence, they are making such promises."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)