Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Congress Lok Sabha member DK Suresh on Sunday said that decisions regarding Cabinet reshuffle and power sharing in Karnataka rest solely with the party High Command, adding that he would "wait and watch".

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I have seen the reports in the media. This is the prerogative of the High Command and the CM. Let's wait and watch."

The younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar was responding to questions about reports that the High Command had given the go-ahead for a Cabinet reshuffle.

On speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle would rule out leadership change, Suresh said, "I don't have any information on that. It will be decided by the party High Command and not by others."

When asked if he would join his brother DK Shivakumar in Delhi, Suresh said, "The media has already reported that I am in Delhi. Visiting Delhi is not new for me. DK Shivakumar has gone to Delhi for work, and I am going for my work."

On whether he would meet the Congress High Command, he said he would do so "if the opportunity came up".

To a question on whether the waiting period was over, he said, "I don't know about it. These are your words, let's wait and see."

On his repeated statements supporting his brother's leadership, he said, "I have spoken about this many times. High Command is final on this matter; we have to see what decision the High Command takes."

Asked if everything hinged on DK Shivakumar's "claim", he said, "Let's wait. It is not that only Shivakumar is claiming; a lot of people are making claims. We don't know what claims of others."

Responding to Home Minister G Parameshwara's remark that leadership would remain unchanged even if a Cabinet reshuffle occurred, he said, "He is a senior minister. Cabinet reshuffle is the CM's prerogative, and he is functioning as per the directions of the High Command. DK Shivakumar will provide his inputs if the High Command asks for it."

On reports of a proposal before the High Command to change the KPCC President, Suresh said, "DK Shivakumar will abide by any decision taken by the High Command. Everyone has to listen to the High Command; let there be no doubt about it. DK Shivakumar is not clinging on to the post; the party has asked him to continue. He will work for the party as long as the party gives an opportunity." (ANI)

