Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi to attend the GST Group of Ministers meeting on Thursday.

"I am leaving for Delhi to participate in the GST meeting. I will be back later in the evening today itself," Bommai said, speaking to media persons.

Also Read | Assam Floods: More Than 11 Lakh People Affected, 4 Dead in Last 24 Hours.

Replying to a question on the possibility of meeting any national leaders in Delhi, Bommai said, "I am not scheduled to meet anyone in Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda is coming to Bengaluru tomorrow." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)