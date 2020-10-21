Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bellary on Wednesday.

Later he held a meeting at Kalaburagi Airport and praised the Army for their humanitarian assistance in flood-affected areas in north interior Karnataka.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa during his visit to Kalburagi on October 21 commended the Army for its prompt response to the Civil Administration's call for Humanitarian Assistance in flood-affected areas in North Interior Karnataka," Press Information Bureau (defence wing) said in a press release.

"Twenty flood relief and ten Engineer Task Force (ETF) Teams from the MEG, MARATHA LI Centre and Bison Division from Hyderabad have been actively involved in these operations in the four districts of Vijayapur, Kalburagi, Yadgir and Raichur since October 18," the release stated.

Earlier, the army had provided aid and enabled the evacuation of marooned locals and saved valuable lives in these areas.

Notably, Karnataka has been receiving very heavy rainfall from the past couple of weeks, leading raised levels of water bodies in the state and a situation of floods in some parts of the state. (ANI)

