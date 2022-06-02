Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday gave a one-month ultimatum to the officials of the Silk Board of Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up modern cocoon markets at the already allocated land in Kalaburgi and Haveri.

While chairing the review meeting for the implementation of budget programmes in the Agriculture Department, the Chief Minister asked the officials to submit the proposal for upgrading the Sidlaghatta Cocoon market.

"The payment of Rs 10,000 per ton subsidy for Bivoltine cocoons has been approved," he said while asking the concerned officials to release it through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the beneficiaries.

The meeting also discussed setting up of cold storages at Devanahalli, Maddur, and Ranebennur in Karnataka.

Sericulture and Sports Minister Narayana Gowda, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on March 12, Bommai had mentioned the incentives of Rs 10,000 for increasing the production of Bivoltine cocoons. He had stated that the parched lands of the region would be draped in green by bringing water from the Ettinahole project. (ANI)

