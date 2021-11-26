Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive to improve the state's coverage of the second doses of vaccination.

Bommai held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of the districts to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and said, "state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly to Table Resolution on Compensation to Farmers, MSP Guarantee, Arrest of Minister Ajay Mishra.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list white Kalaburagi is at the bottom. "Deputy Commissioners should devote atleast one hour daily for vaccination programme and constitute teams to visit the villages to convince the people to get vaccinated," Bommai instructed.

The Chief Minister cautioned against any complacency in vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in COVID-19 cases. "The cases are again on the rise in many countries. We should not give scope for a third wave here," he said.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered so far in the state is 7,20,85,582.

The number of active cases reported in the last 24 hours is 306, while two deaths had been recorded.

The total number of active cases stood at 6,492. The total number of people recovered in the last 24 hours is 224.

The total cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state, so far, stood at 29,94,561 while the total number of deaths recorded so far stood at 38,187.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 0.36 per cent while the case fatality rate stood at 0.65 per cent.

The total recoveries in the state so far stood at 29,49,853. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)