New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to supply more doses of Covid vaccine to the state.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Clarifies on ‘Work From Home Advisory’ for Techies and IT Professionals.

In the meeting, Bommai also updated the Union minister on measures taken to control spread of the Covid pandemic, according to the CMO office.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

Later, he also called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govinda Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and principal secretary to the chief minister Manjunath Prasadh were also present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)