Devanagere (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that a well-equipped medical college and hospital in Bagalkot will be established to help children from rural and backward communities to pursue medical science and become doctors.

"Steps have been taken to establish a medical college and a well-equipped hospital in Bagalkot, similar to other districts in the state, to enable children from rural areas, poor families, farmers, and backward communities to become doctors. HY Meti had strongly advocated for this project during his lifetime and would have been happy if he had been present during the foundation-laying ceremony," he said.

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Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar responded to the Congress' announcement of Umesh Meti as their candidate from Bagalkot in the constituency by-election, saying that a young candidate has been given a chance after receiving a positive response in rural areas during a booth-level survey

"A booth-level survey was conducted, based on the report, and an opportunity was given to the Meti family. In line with the party's tradition, a young candidate has been given a chance. There is a positive response in rural areas," he said.

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He further added, "Several leaders from the BJP are willing to join the Congress party. Even independent candidates have extended their support to Congress. Our government has fulfilled the dream of HY Meti by focusing on the development of the healthcare sector and providing free medical services."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states.

The constituencies include Ponda (Goa), Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Rahuri and Baramati (Maharashtra), Dharmanagar (Tripura), and Koridang (Nagaland).

As per the programme, the gazette notification will be issued on March 30, 2026 (Monday). The last date for filing nomination papers is April 6, 2026 (Monday), while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 7, 2026 (Tuesday).

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, 2026 (Thursday). Polling in the constituencies will be conducted on April 23, 2026 (Thursday). After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday), and the results will be declared the same day. The entire election process will be completed by May 6, 2026 (Wednesday), the Commission said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)