Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the Congress office in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.

Also Read | SpiceJet Insolvency Row: DGCA’s Early Red-Flagging Points Out Long Awaited Trouble For Aviation Giant.

Earlier in the day, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Boy Attempts To Kidnap 3-Year-Old Cousin in Coimbatore for Ransom To Buy Mobile and Bike, Arrested.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father.

"Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)