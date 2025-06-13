Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday write a letter to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking for urgent help for mango farmers in the state. He said that mango prices have dropped sharply this season, causing big losses for farmers. Many small and marginal farmers are struggling to even cover their basic costs.

In his letter, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to start a Price Deficiency Payment Scheme and begin immediate procurement through agencies like NAFED to support farmers and stop further distress in rural areas.

"I am writing to draw your immediate and personal attention to the severe distress being faced by mango farmers across Karnataka due to a sharp and unsustainable decline in market prices during the current harvest season. Mango is one of Karnataka's major horticultural crops, cultivated over an area of approximately 1.39 lakh hectares, with an estimated production of 8-10 lakh metric tonnes this Rabi season, particularly in Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Bangalore South districts," the letter reads.

"During the peak harvest months of May to July, heavy market arrivals have led to substantial price fluctuations. Market prices, which earlier hovered around 12,000 per quintal, have now plummeted to as low as 23,000 per quintal, while the Karnataka State Agriculture Price Commission has recommended the cost of cultivation at 25,466 per quintal. This sharp mismatch between production costs and market realisations has placed the farming community under acute financial stress," the letter reads.

Siddaramaiah has said that thousands of small mango farmers are facing big losses and can't even cover their basic farming costs. In his letter to the Centre, he warned that farmer protests are rising and the situation could become worse if quick action is not taken.

"Thousands of small and marginal mango growers are unable to recover even their basic input costs, leading to widespread protests and growing agrarian anxiety. Unless prompt and effective intervention is undertaken, this crisis may lead to serious socio-economic consequences in the region," the letter further reads.

He asked the central government to quickly start a Price Deficiency Payment Scheme to help mango farmers. He also requested agencies like NAFED and NCCF to begin buying mangoes at fair prices to make sure farmers get at least their basic costs. This support will help stop farmers from facing more losses and protect their income during this hard time.

"In view of this grave situation, I earnestly request that immediate steps be taken to implement a Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for mango, as an urgent policy response. Necessary directions may also be issued to designated central procurement egencies such as NAFED and NCCF to initiate procurement operations immediately at an appropriato intervention price, ensuring that farmers receive at foast the minimum cost of cultivation as a safety net Such a timely intervention will not only help to stabilize prices but also prevent further deepening of rural distress and will ensure that the interests of our farming community are adequately protected during this difficult period. I look forward to your immediate and sympathetic consideration in the larger interest of lakhs of farmers in Karnataka," the letter further mentioned. (ANI)

