Mangaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) A young couple from Byndoor in Udupi district, who got a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', for opting to clean the Someshwara beach instead of a honeymoon trip, have received an invitation to witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

The couple, Anudeep and Minusha, who received the invitation from the Prime Minister's office (PMO), have already left for Delhi, sources said.

Also Read | 75th Republic Day 2024 Theme: Significance of January 26 in India and Republic Day Themes for the Last Five Years.

Anudeep and Minusha married in November 2020 and had decided to clean the local beach instead of travelling to far-away places for their honeymoon. The noble act had caught the attention of the prime minister, who acknowledged and mentioned the couple in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Besides the couple, a cobbler who runs a Lidkar footwear repair service near Shastri Circle at Kundapur in the district who had availed a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Scheme, has also been invited to witness the Republic Day parade.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Special: Know All About the Significance of National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)