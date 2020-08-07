Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bengaluru-based idol maker Madhavacharya Ramamurthy's joys knew no bound when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the idol of Lord Ram that he had sculpted, at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Ramamurthy said that he had put his best efforts into making the idol of Lord Ram and was delighted to see it in the Prime Minister's hands.

Also Read | PM Modi Remembers Rabindranath Thakur on His Death Anniversary at NEP Conclave: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

While speaking to ANI, Ramamurthy said, "I have an experience of 42 years, and I tried to put in my best efforts in making the idol of Lord Ram that was presented to PM at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir. I was delighted to see it in PM Modi's hand."

"Earlier I had made a 7.5 feet tall idol for the national award, and along with it I also got the President's award. When it was displayed at the exhibition, it was selected by Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan Research Centre. They had planned to purchase and install it at a museum. Even I wanted it to be displayed at a public place and not in a personal collection," said Ramamurthy.

Also Read | Kia Sonet World Premiere LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"When they were installing it, they called me and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured me. Seeing the figure, they asked for smaller versions. I sent some idols to them, and was then asked to make an idol which was presented to the Prime Minister," he added.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented an idol of Lord Ram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister had performed 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

He unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released Commemorative Postage Stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)