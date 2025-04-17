Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and JD(S), accusing them of causing price hikes and asserting that public anger would ensure Congress returns to power in 2028. He also targeted Union Minister Kumaraswamy and dismissed complaints filed against him.

"Ours is a government that supports farmers and labourers. It is a government that supports all sections of society," said Shivakumar, highlighting the government's decision to increase the milk price by Rs 4 for the benefit of farmers. He pointed out that milk prices in other states like Haryana, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh range between Rs 55 and Rs 57, while Karnataka continues to maintain a lower rate even after the hike.

Also Read | Patan Road Accident: 6 Killed As Autorickshaw Collides With Bus on Sami-Radhanpur Highway in Gujarat.

Criticising the BJP for price rises, he said, "Toothpaste that used to cost Rs5 now costs Rs15. A mobile phone that was Rs 10,000 is now Rs 30,000. Cement that was Rs268 is now Rs460. An Innova car that was Rs 12 lakhs is now Rs 30 lakhs. Toothpaste that cost Rs 15 is now Rs 60."

He added that due to these escalating costs, even women are struggling to afford traditional items like mangalsutras.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government To Implement NEP 2020 With Hindi As Compulsory 3rd Language in Classes 1 to 5 From 2025-26.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the yatra was undertaken keeping in mind the financial burden the BJP-led government was placing on the common people.

Recollecting his past predictions, Shivakumar stated, "In the last assembly session, I had said we would win 136 seats. Later, I said we would win in the Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna by-elections--and we did." He also took a veiled dig at opposition leaders, noting that "the public defeated even the children of former CMs."

Reacting to a complaint reportedly filed against him by a BJP MLA, he said, "Some BJP MLA has filed a complaint against me with the Governor. But I am not afraid of anything."

Asserting confidence in his party's future, Shivakumar concluded, "In 2028, again it will be our government. There is overflowing public anger against the BJP and JD(S)." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)