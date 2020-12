Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola donated a crown of 140g gold to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The golden crown was gifted to the Deputy CM by the villagers of Karajola.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to Replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson? NCP Denies, Calls Media Reports ‘Unsubstantiated’.

In a Tweet roughly translated from Kannada to English, the Deputy CM said, "The golden crown of Babajeshwara constituency in Vijayapur district has been handed over from me to the chief secretary today. All the villagers of my hometown of Karajola village had presented me this crown of 140g gold with the utmost affection."

The tweet added, "We hope that the development of the village and irrigation projects take place. I pay my sincere tributes to the people of the village." (ANI)

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)