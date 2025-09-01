Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced the launch of the Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan, under which five corporations will be established to oversee the initiative.

"The development of the Greater Bengaluru Area is starting from today, for which five corporations are being formed. A very senior official will be appointed as the Commissioner," Shivakumar said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Targets India Again Over Trade and Tariffs, Calls Business Ties 'One-Sided Disaster'.

As part of the restructuring, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has restructured the city's administrative framework by establishing five distinct city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central.

According to a recent announcement by DK Shivkumar on X on Sunday, the creation of these five city corporations is designed to ensure efficient administration and targeted growth.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Accused of Theft Paraded With Shoe Garland in Giridih, Video Sparks Outrage.

"Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, we have created 5 city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central. The purpose of dividing into 5 city corporations is to provide better services and to carry out development. These five city corporations will cover 27 assembly constituencies and 197 wards. Bengaluru's development is our first priority!" he posted on X.

On August 21, the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Legislative Council.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio for Bengaluru development, tabled the Bill.

The Legislative Council passed the Bill after a brief discussion. It was passed in the Legislative Assembly a few days ago.

Earlier in May, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)