New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting with Supreme Court advocates regarding the pending funds for irrigation at Karnataka Bhavan on Wednesday. "There are two important issues. On the Mekedatu dam issue, the case is supposed to come tomorrow. It has been delaying and delaying. We don't want it to be delayed further. Let them accept or let them reject it. We want to build the dam in our (state). It doesn't affect Tamil Nadu. So we want to press before the court. We want to give a clear direction from the government. I met my officials and my legal team on what has to be done," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Speaking on the Krishna water issue, Karnataka Deputy CM said, "It has been pending since 2013. It has also been delayed. We have taken a stand. From next year, we are going to release funds to all the farmers on the Compensate Consent Award. So we don't want to delay. Already, we have invested a lot of money in the development of that area. Now we want to take it forward because when we start giving the money, at the same time, we should be ready to raise the dam. So when we want to raise the dam, the central government has to award. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are not cooperating in that...So, I had a brief meeting on this."

Also Read | Sukanta Majumdar Security Lapse: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP Leader's Convoy Attacked in Nabadwip (Watch Video).

In October, he challenged the state BJP leaders to join hands with him in putting pressure on the Centre to secure funds for the state's irrigation projects.

Addressing Congress party workers and block workers, he said, "If state BJP leaders have concern and commitment for the state, let them come with me to Delhi to put pressure and get funds for Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other irrigation projects."

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares Breathtaking Aerial Photos of Varanasi As City Dazzles in Divine Splendour on Dev Deepawali.

"I have met Union Ministers and the PM for funds for irrigation, but to no avail. The Centre has not released the Rs 5300 crore announced in the budget. The BJP and Union government are not concerned about farmers," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)