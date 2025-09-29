Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Karnataka police have arrested eight individuals, including three juveniles in conflict with the law, for a spree of criminal activities, including damaging vehicles with lethal weapons and multiple robberies across Bengaluru city and other parts of the Bangalore Rural district.

According to the Police, the operation was initiated after the Inspector of Byadarahalli Police Station received specific intelligence on the night of September 25. The informant reported that between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., a group of miscreants had travelled in an autorickshaw through the areas of Andrahalli, Chakranagara, and Valmiki Layout. Using lethal weapons like longs and machetes, they vandalized approximately 16 vehicles parked on the roadside. A formal case was subsequently registered at the Byadarahalli Police Station.

Also Read | Telangana Panchayat Elections 2025: Rural Local Body Polls To Be Held in 5 Phases From October to November; Check Details Here.

Following a multi-pronged investigation, police teams apprehended the eight accused. During interrogation, the individuals confessed to the vehicle damage incident within the Byadarahalli limits. They also admitted to damaging six more vehicles in the Kare Kallu area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Annapoorneshwarinagar Police Station.

Further investigation uncovered their involvement in a wider crime wave. The accused have been linked to one robbery case in Madanayakanahalli, two in Doddaballapura Rural, and one in Doddabelavangala Police Station limits. With these arrests, police have successfully detected a total of 26 cases across Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural district.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Woman Beats Minor Son to Death With Rolling Pin in Maharashtra for Demanding Chicken Dish, Severely Assaults 10-Year-Old Daughter; Arrested.

The probe also revealed that the accused have a significant criminal history, with prior involvement in serious offences including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, robbery, and vehicle theft. They had previously been in judicial custody and were out on bail at the time of the recent offences. The investigation into their activities is ongoing, said the police.

In another operation, Bengaluru Police City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing detained three foreign nationals on September 25, who entered India in 2024 without proper documentation and have been staying there since then, the police said.

The police added that on September 25, 2025, officers of the CCB Narcotics Wing received credible information from an informant that three foreign nationals were illegally residing in an apartment within Devanahalli Police Station limits. Based on this information, a case was registered at the CCB Police Station. Later, the team rushed to the location mentioned by the informant, conducted a raid, and secured three foreign nationals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)